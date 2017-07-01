Minor bump at the pump for gas prices across N.L.
Most other types of fuel have increased, too
Gas prices are up across Newfoundland and Labrador as of Thursday morning, continuing a seesawing of prices that has been underway since summer.
A litre is 2.2 cents more expensive, following two weeks of falling prices, as part of the Public Utilities Board's price setting.
Since August, prices have been trading in the same band, with hikes and drops in prices often cancelling each other out.
On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.23 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.40.
Most other types of fuel are more expensive, too.
Diesel is up by a little more than a penny a litre.
Furnace and stove oil are up as well, by about 1.3 cents a litre each. Propane prices remain unchanged.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
