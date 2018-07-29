Gas prices up slightly in N.L. for first time in 6 weeks
It was the end of February that there was an uptick in gas prices
Gas prices are up for the first time since the end of February.
As of Thursday, the maximum price per litre is 1.6 cents more expensive across Newfoundland and Labrador, as per the overnight price-setting by the Public Utilities Board.
On the Avalon Peninsula, where gas prices are the cheapest, a litre of self-serve unleaded is now 83.4 cents or less.
In Labrador South, the most expensive region, the maximum price is just over $1 a litre.
The price of oil, and subsequently gas, has been in a free-fall state over the last month, hitting lows that haven't been seen since the 2008 global financial crisis.
The plunge in prices follow a collapse in world oil prices, much of it due to the COVID-19 crisis that has enveloped the world. A price war involving Russia and Saudi Arabia has also rocked the oil market.
Other fuels are down slightly this week.
Furnace, stove oil and propane are all down by about seven-tenths of a cent. Diesel is cheaper by one penny a litre.
