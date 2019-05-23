Gas prices up across Newfoundland and Labrador

After three weeks of falling prices, a litre of gas is about one cent more expensive as of Thursday morning.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.34. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.51.

All other types of fuel have increased, too, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

Diesel jumped by two cents a litre, while furnace and stove oil prices are 1.6 cents a litre more expensive.

Propane is also on the rise, by a little over half a penny a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.