Gas prices up across Newfoundland and Labrador

The increase comes after three weeks of falling gas prices.
After three weeks of falling prices, a litre of gas is about one cent more expensive as of Thursday morning.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.34. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.51.
All other types of fuel have increased, too, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
Diesel jumped by two cents a litre, while furnace and stove oil prices are 1.6 cents a litre more expensive.
Propane is also on the rise, by a little over half a penny a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
