Gas prices are up, ending an 8-week streak of decreases

After eight straight weeks, drivers are paying a bit more at the pumps as of Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The cost of gas has increased by 0.8 cents a litre.

That's first time the price has gone up since mid-October.

In total, the price of a litre of gas had dropped by almost 24 cents over the last two months.

As of Thursday, a litre of self-service on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.16. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a price of almost $1.33.

As part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price setting, diesel, furnace and stove oil prices have increased by a little over a penny each.

There is no change to the cost of propane.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.