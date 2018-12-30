Prices at the pumps climb back up
Most other types of fuel are more expensive as of Thursday
The see-saw of gas prices has the cost up as of Thursday morning, after a drop of almost six cents a litre last week.
In its weekly setting, the Public Utilities Board increased the maximum price by 2.7 cents.
On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed $1.29 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where consumers are looking at a maximum price of about $1.46.
Most other types of fuel are more expensive compared to last week, too.
Diesel increased by 1.7 cents a litre, while furnace and stove oil each climbed just under one-and-a-half cents.
Propane prices dropped by half-a-cent a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
