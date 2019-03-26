Eight isn't so great for gas prices, which are up again

Gas costs have only gone one way for almost two months straight — and that's up.

Drivers are paying 2.5 more cents a litre as of Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.30. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.47.

Most other types of fuel increased, too, albeit not as much as gas, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

Diesel, furnace and stove oil have dropped by half a cent per litre each.

Propane prices dipped by just over 2.5 cents a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.