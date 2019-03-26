Eight isn't so great for gas prices, which are up again
The last time the cost of gas dropped was Jan. 30.
The last time there was some relief at the pumps was Jan. 30
Gas costs have only gone one way for almost two months straight — and that's up.
Drivers are paying 2.5 more cents a litre as of Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.30. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.47.
Most other types of fuel increased, too, albeit not as much as gas, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
Diesel, furnace and stove oil have dropped by half a cent per litre each.
Propane prices dipped by just over 2.5 cents a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.