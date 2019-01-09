Drivers will pay up a few cents more per litre of gas Thursday

For a second week in a row, drivers in Newfoundland and Labrador will be paying more for gas.

A litre of gas will cost up to 3.4 cents per litre more Thursday in almost all areas of the province.

Two zones — coastal Labrador South and North — are the exceptions, as the Public Utilities Board said gas there will increase by 0.1 of a cent per litre.

Maximum price adjustments had been suspended there, but the PUB said supplies to the region have resumed so the adjustments will as well.

As for diesel motor fuel, it's up by a little over one cent per litre, with furnace oil and stove oil increasing by 0.90 cents per litre. The price of propane heating fuel has not changed.

For coastal Labrador, diesel motor fuel is down by 13 cents per litre, stove oil is just over 12 cents per litre less this week, and propane heating fuel will go down by almost 12 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

