Gas up by half a cent while other fuels decrease in N.L.

The cost of gas is up slightly in the weekly fuel price update from the Public Utilities Board, rising by just more than half a cent per litre.

Diesel, furnace oil and stove oil prices are all down by about $0.03 a litre.

Propane is up, however, by just over one cent per litre.

The current cost of regular, unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula is just more than $1.67 a litre and hovering around $1.70 for much of the island.

Prices in Labrador range from $1.73 in Labrador West to $2.32 in Cartwright.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.