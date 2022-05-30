Gas prices up, other fuels dip in latest PUB adjustment

The Public Utilities Board has issued its scheduled weekly price adjustment. (Erik White/CBC )

Gasoline and propane prices are up slightly in Newfoundland and Labrador, while other fuels dropped on Thursday, as part of the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly price adjustment.

Regular gasoline is up by 0.9 cents per litre, bringing the cost to nearly $1.75 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula and in the Corner Brook region, and $1.76 per litre on the Burin Peninsula and in central Newfoundland.

Motorists in Labrador are paying $2.28 per litre in the Straits, $2.32 in the south, $2.16 in central Labrador, and nearly $1.81 in the western region.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel is down by 2.4 cents per litre. The cost of propane has increased by 1.6 cents per litre.

In addition, both stove and furnace oils are have dipped by 2.19 cents and 2.07 cents per litre respectively.

The adjustment marks the lone price change of the week, after three such adjustments last week.

