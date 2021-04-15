Gas jumps 7 cents on the Avalon, increasing again to near-record levels

Gas prices across the island will increase by a maximum of seven cents starting Sept. 2, the Public Utilities Board says. (Michelle Siu/The Canadian Press)

Gas prices are once again on the rise across the province, after steadily increasing for three weeks straight.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Utilities Board ordered an increase of up to seven cents per litre for gasoline starting Sept. 2.

This puts the maximum per-litre price for self-service gas on the Avalon at $1.532 ($1.537 on Bell Island), which is roughly a cent and a half short of the all-time record high price of $1.548 set on July 15.

The increase comes after gasoline prices had sunk by 8.5 cents to levels not seen since June.

The seven-cent increase on gasoline will take effect across the province except in Central Labrador, the Labrador Straits to Red Bay, and Labrador South, where rates will remain unchanged.

Prices for all other fuel sources will also increase Thursday across the province, except in those regions of Labrador. Diesel will go up by 4.9 cents per litre, furnace oil and stove oil by 4.25 cents per litre, and propane by 1.1 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.