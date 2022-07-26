Most fuels see slight price decrease in N.L.
The price of gas is going down by just over 2 cents
The price of almost all fuels in Newfoundland and Labrador took a dip on Thursday in the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly price adjustment.
The price of gas decreased by 2.1 cents per litre, which means the maximum price of self-serve gas is now $1.65 on the Avalon Peninsula. As usual, the price of gas is higher in other parts of the province; for example, the price of gas is $1.675 in central Newfoundland and $1.741 in Churchill Falls.
The price of diesel decreased by 0.8 cents per litre, furnace oil decreased by 0.65 cents per litre and propane went down 0.7 cents per litre.
The price of stove heating oil dipped 0.65 cents per litre on the island, but in Labrador the price increased by 5.42 cents per litre.
The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
