N.L. gas prices just a hair away from record high

Newfoundland and Labrador gas prices have risen slightly after a larger jump last week. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Gas prices are on the rise again this week in Newfoundland and Labrador, this time falling just shy of the province's all-time high.

The Public Utilities Board raised the ceiling on gasoline prices by 1.6 cents per litre Thursday. That comes on last weeks hike of seven cents per litre.

The change means that retailers on the Avalon Peninsula, for instance, can now charge no more than $1.547 ($155.3 on Bell Island) for a litre of self-serve gas.

The setting is just one tenth of a cent off the record high price of $1.548 set on July 15.

As usual, gas prices are higher in other areas of the province. For example, in central Newfoundland, the maximum price for a litre of gas is $1.572, and in the Corner Brook area the maximum price is $1.555. In southern Labrador, the maximum price is $167.3

The prices of all fuels are also on the rise. Diesel and propane both increased by one cent per litre, while furnace oil and stove oil will both increase by 0.81 cents per litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.