Prices at the pump are cheaper for 2nd week

Gas prices are down Thursday morning the province.

A litre is 2½ cents cheaper, after last week's drop of 1.3 cents a litre, as part of the Public Utilities Board's price-setting.

On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.21 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.38.

Most other types of fuel are cheaper, too.

Diesel is down by a penny a litre.

Furnace and stove oil dropped by about a third of a cent, and one cent per litre, respectively. Propane prices remain unchanged.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.