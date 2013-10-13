Prices at the pump are cheaper for 2nd week
Most other fuel prices are down, too.
Latest drop is 2½ cents
Gas prices are down Thursday morning the province.
A litre is 2½ cents cheaper, after last week's drop of 1.3 cents a litre, as part of the Public Utilities Board's price-setting.
On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.21 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.38.
Most other types of fuel are cheaper, too.
Diesel is down by a penny a litre.
Furnace and stove oil dropped by about a third of a cent, and one cent per litre, respectively. Propane prices remain unchanged.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.