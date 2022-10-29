Gas up almost 10 cents, other fuels rising sharply across N.L.

A driver fills their car with gas, an action that cost an extra 9.7 cents a litre on Saturday. (CBC )

The price of gas shot up almost ten cents a litre in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday, while the cost of nearly all other fuels rose as well.

The province's Public Utilities Board announced the increases due to what it calls "recent commodity market developments."

Gasoline increased by up to 9.7 cents per litre, pushing the maximum price of gas on the Avalon Peninsula and the west coast of Newfoundland to $1.93, while slightly higher at $1.95 in central Newfoundland and $2.28 in most of Labrador.

The price of diesel is also up by 8 cents.

Furnace oil has increased by 7.01 cents per litre, while stove oil in Newfoundland is up 5.17 cents, and up 7.53 cents in Labrador.

The last unscheduled change was only eight days ago, with prices dropping almost across the board by as much as 13 cents.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Thursday, November 3.



