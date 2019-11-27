Nearly two-cent increase in gas prices
Most other types of fuel saw a small uptick, too.
The cost of unleaded gas is up by 1.8 cents per litre across Newfoundland and Labrador as of Thursday morning.
The maximum price for self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will be about $1.24 a litre.
The price of gas is highest in southern Labrador at around $1.41 a litre.
Diesel and furnace oil inched up by about a penny a litre, in the latest pricing adjustment by the Public Utilities Board.
Stove oil was up just over half a cent, while propane prices remain unchanged.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
