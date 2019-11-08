Gas prices down by a penny per litre
The maximum price of regular unleaded gas is going down by just over a penny across Newfoundland and Labrador as of Thursday morning.
Barely any other movement in prices for other fuels
In the latest pricing adjustment from the Public Utilities Board, the highest price for self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will be about $1.24 a litre.
The price is gas is highest in southern Labrador, where the maximum price retailers can charge is around $1.40.
Diesel is barely moving, going down by 0.1 cents a litre.
Propane heating fuel prices remain unchanged, while furnace oil heating fuel is up by 0.17 cents a litre, and stove oil heating fuel is barely up, by 0.01 cents.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
