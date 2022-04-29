Gas prices rise again in N.L. while all other fuels see a decrease

Gasoline is on the rise again, but all other fuels have dipped in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Gas prices are on the rise across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday with the Public Utilities Board setting the maximum price during its scheduled weekly update.

Gasoline is up another 1.3 cents per litre meaning it's now $2.06 on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.07 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.08 in central Newfoundland, $2.06 in the Corner Brook area on the island's west coast, and $2.07 to $2.09 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, gasoline prices reached $1.78 in the south, $1.62 in central, $2.12 in western and $2.15 in Churchill Falls.

Diesel in Newfoundland is dropping by 5.7 cents per litre. Those living on the Avalon will pay $2.73 per litre, $2.75 on the Burin Peninsula, $2.76 in central, $2.74 in Corner Brook and $2.75 to $2.77 on the Northern Peninsula.

In Labrador, prices of diesel dipped by more than 17 cents a litre to $1.86 in the south, $1.71 in central, $2.98 in western and over $3 in Churchill Falls.

Furnace oil is also on the decline across the province. It lowered by 4.69 cents per litre.

On the Avalon, furnace oil prices are now $2.03 in the northeast, $2.06 in the northwest and $2.07 in the south. Elsewhere, prices are $2.07 on the Burin Peninsula, Springdale and central Newfoundland, $2.04 in the Corner Brook area and $2.05 to $2.09 on the Northern Peninsula.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed recently at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador