Fuel prices see surprise drop across N.L., as PUB orders another price change

For the second time in a week, the Public Utilities Board has used its authority to change the price of fuels in Newfoundland and Labrador outside of its normal Thursday update.

This time, though, prices have dropped.

On Friday morning, the cost of gas dropped nearly 9 cents a litre, diesel went down about 16 cents, and furnace oil dropped nearly 14 cents in all areas of the province.

The move comes one day after prices rose — again — by about 10 cents a litre for gasoline, bringing the cost for a litre on the Avalon Peninsula up to $2.01.

Friday's change is a response to the wildly fluctuating price of oil on the world markets, which dropped sharply enough on Wednesday that the PUB felt an extraordinary price adjustment was warranted.

This is the fourth time in nine days the price of gas and other fuels has changed, but despite the drop from a record high Thursday, people are still feeling the cost.

"We don't know why we're even out here," Newfound Cabs driver Jason Hobin told CBC News, speaking from his driver's seat as he waited for a fare in St. John's.

Jason Hobin is among those taking a major hit to their personal finances after the price of gas exploded in recent weeks. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Hobin is now grappling with the fact a full third of his daily income goes directly into his fuel tank.

Gerry Evans, who drives a taxi for Jiffy Cabs, says a similar proportion of his earnings are going toward fuel, making a large dent in his income.

"Lucky we had the [taxi fare] increase or we wouldn't be on the road today," Evans said. "Everybody's poisoned with the way the price of gas has gone up."

Evans is among a growing chorus of Newfoundland and Labrador residents demanding tax relief on heating oil and gas.

Gerry Evans says the Newfoundland and Labrador government should step in and offer tax relief until oil prices stabilize. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Among those critics is PC MHA Tony Wakeham, finance critic, who on Thursday condemned what he framed as a lack of action from the provincial Liberals.

"We've seen other provinces step up to the plate," Wakeham told reporters, referring to direct cash payment programs in Prince Edward Island and Quebec, and a suspension of gas tax collection in Alberta.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government imposes a gas tax of 14.5 cents per litre in addition to HST. Premier Andrew Furey said last week Finance Minister Siobhan Coady is reviewing the gas tax while she prepares the upcoming provincial budget, which is due next month.

When prices spiked on Thursday, the provincial government was making over 40 cents a litre in taxes on gasoline, the PCs' finance critic said. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

"We recognize it's a national and an international problem, but at the same time our province collects almost 41 cents a litre on the price of gas, so they do have some flexibility," Wakeham said.

"They can certainly look at eliminating the idea of paying tax on tax."

Wakeham said he's fielded calls from residents on fixed incomes dealing with intense increases to home heating costs. One person was billed $1,300, he said.

"They're really struggling to find that extra $300 a month.… They don't have the flexibility to take money from other places," he said.

"For most of these people on fixed incomes … where does that come from? It comes from, 'Maybe I don't buy as many groceries.'… They're being forced to make choices that are forcing them into situations they shouldn't have to be in."

