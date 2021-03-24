Gas prices plummet by more than 9 cents at N.L. pumps

A driver reaches for a gas pump at a station in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

After 14 consecutive weeks of price hikes, the cost of gas in Newfoundland and Labrador dropped Thursday – and how.

Pump prices dropped as much as 9.3 cents Thursday, as the Public Utilities Board reacted to changing commodity markets.

It's the first time since early December that prices went down at local gas stations. Rising prices in the wholesale oil market and particularly unfavourable exchange against the U.S. dollar teamed up to push gas prices to close to record-high prices.

Thursday's price setting means that a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula is now as much as $1.389. Some retailers charge less.

Costs in other pricing zones are generally higher, accounting for transportation and other expenses.

Meanwhile, the PUB adjusted other fuel prices downward. The cost of diesel is down by about 5.1 cents, while furnace oil dropped 4.51 cents.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

