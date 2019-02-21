N.L. gas prices see biggest jump of 2019 so far
It's the 3rd week in a row that costs have gone up
Prices at the pump are higher today than they were on Wednesday across Newfoundland and Labrador.
The cost of gas increased by about 4.5 cents a litre.
A litre of self-service on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.19. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a price of $1.35.
It's the third consecutive week gas prices have increased.
Most other types of fuel are more expensive, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price setting.
Diesel and stove oil are up by about three-and-a-half cents a litre.
Furnace oil will cost you more — just under three pennies a litre more, to be exact.
Propane costs are cheaper, by about one cent a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
