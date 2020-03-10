Gas prices up across Newfoundland and Labrador

Gas prices are up by about 4½ cents across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday morning.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed 87 cents a litre. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of $1.30.

All other fuel types have increased, too, as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly setting.

Diesel is about four cents a litre more expensive. Furnace and stove oil are up by almost 3½ cents a litre.

Meanwhile, propane dropped slightly, down just three-tenths of a penny.

The chart below, which is powered by consumer-reported prices through GasBuddy.com, shows fluctuations in N.L. retail prices.

