Gas prices up across Newfoundland and Labrador
The costs of a litre of gas and other fuels have increased as of Thursday morning.
The costs of other fuels have increased too
Gas prices are up by about 4½ cents across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday morning.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed 87 cents a litre. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of $1.30.
All other fuel types have increased, too, as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly setting.
Diesel is about four cents a litre more expensive. Furnace and stove oil are up by almost 3½ cents a litre.
Meanwhile, propane dropped slightly, down just three-tenths of a penny.
The chart below, which is powered by consumer-reported prices through GasBuddy.com, shows fluctuations in N.L. retail prices.
