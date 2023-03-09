Gas up by nearly 8 cents in N.L. in weekly price adjustment

The cost of all fuel types in Newfoundland and Labrador increased Thursday in the Public Utilities Board’s scheduled weekly adjustment. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

The cost of all types of fuel increased in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday in the Public Utilities Board's scheduled weekly adjustment.

The price of gas increased by 7.6 cents per litre, while the cost of diesel is up by 5.7 cents per litre.

Furnace oil increased by 0.4 cents per litre. Stove oil increased by 4.81 cents on the island and by 4.96 cents in Labrador. Propane also increased by 0.7 cents per litre.

The cost of regular gas on the island ranges from $1.70 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula to $1.82 in Ramea. In Labrador, it's $1.87 in along the Straits and in Red Bay, and up to $1.90 in Lodge Bay and Cartwright in southern Labrador.

Furnace oil currently sits at $1.36 in the northeast Avalon Peninsula. Customers are now paying $1.54 in Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East.

