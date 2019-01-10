New
Diesel jumps 5 cents a litre, gas stays pretty much the same
Users of diesel motor fuel might see a bigger change than usual as the pumps Thursday morning.
The PUB maximum prices are set as of 12:01 a.m. NT Thursday mornings
The Public Utilities Board has increased the maximum price for diesel by five cents a litre in Newfoundland, and 5.8 cents a litre in Labrador.
Furnace heating oil fuel is also up, by 4.37 cents a litre.
Regular gas has barely changed from last week's numbers, with a 0.2 cent a litre increase.
Stove oil will increase by 2.21 cents, while propane heating fuel is up by a cent a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.