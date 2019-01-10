Skip to Main Content
Diesel jumps 5 cents a litre, gas stays pretty much the same
New

Diesel jumps 5 cents a litre, gas stays pretty much the same

Users of diesel motor fuel might see a bigger change than usual as the pumps Thursday morning.

The PUB maximum prices are set as of 12:01 a.m. NT Thursday mornings

CBC News ·
Regular gas is more or less unchanged. (Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Users of diesel motor fuel might see a bigger change than usual as the pumps Thursday morning.

The Public Utilities Board has increased the maximum price for diesel by five cents a litre in Newfoundland, and 5.8 cents a litre in Labrador.

Furnace heating oil fuel is also up, by 4.37 cents a litre.

Regular gas has barely changed from last week's numbers, with a 0.2 cent a litre increase.

Stove oil will increase by 2.21 cents, while propane heating fuel is up by a cent a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories