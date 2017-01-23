Gas prices jump more than 4 cents a litre

Prices at the pumps have increased by 4.3 cents a litre as of Thursday morning.

A litre of self-service gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.26. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a price of almost $1.48.

Comparatively, gas started the year — as of Jan. 3 — at $1.11 per litre on the Avalon Peninsula and a $1.28 per litre in Labrador South.

As part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting, furnace and stove oil have increased by less than half a cent per litre.

Diesel motor fuel will increase by up to 0.7 cents per litre, and there is no change in the price of propane.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.