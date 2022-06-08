Gas down 1.5 cents per litre, diesel increases 1.3 cents per litre

The Public Utilities Board has lowered the price of gas by 1.5 cents per litre, and increased the price of diesel by 1.3 cents after its weekly price adjustment. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

The Public Utilities Board has lowered the price of gas by 1.5 cents per litre, and increased the price of diesel by 1.3 cents in its weekly price adjustment.

The cost of furnace oil has increased by 0.32 cents per litre. The cost of stove oil increased in Newfoundland by 0.29 cents, and in Labrador by 1.36 cents. Propane decreased across the province by 0.7 cents.

The cost of unleaded, self-serve gas now sits at $1.67 per litre in the Avalon Peninsula, $1.75 on Long Island and $2.32 in Labrador South's Long Bay and Cartwright areas.

Diesel stands at $2.65 on the Avalon Peninsula, $2.74 in the Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East areas, and $2.68 on the Northern Peninsula to Englee and St. Anthony.

The cost of furnace oil is now $1.48 in the Avalon Peninsula northeast area, $1.51 in the Avalon Peninsula northwest and $1.52 in the Avalon Peninsula south area. It currently sits at $1.65 in the Gaultois and Rencontre East areas.

Stove oil increased to $1.55 in the Avalon Peninsula south and now sits at $1.68 in Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East.

The increase in diesel comes a day after the PUB dropped the price of diesel by 8.2 cents in an unscheduled price adjustment.