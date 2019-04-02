Gas is a bit cheaper for 3rd week in a row
There are only small changes this week for other fuel prices, too.
Other fuels are down slightly, too
Gas prices have dropped by 1.3 cents a litre across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Thursday morning's dip makes it the third consecutive week of falling prices.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.33.
The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.50.
Deisel decreased by about one penny a litre.
Furnance and stove oil edged down by 0.73 cents a litre, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
There is no change to the cost of propane.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.