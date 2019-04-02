Gas is a bit cheaper for 3rd week in a row

Gas prices have dropped by 1.3 cents a litre across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Thursday morning's dip makes it the third consecutive week of falling prices.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.33.

The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.50.

Deisel decreased by about one penny a litre.

Furnance and stove oil edged down by 0.73 cents a litre, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

There is no change to the cost of propane.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

