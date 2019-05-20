All types of fuel see big drop across N.L.

All types of fuel are down this week across Newfoundland and Labrador.

A litre of gas is just over 2.5 cents cheaper, as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly price setting.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.21

The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.37.

Furnace and stove oil dipped by over four cents a litre. Diesel is down by five cents.

The biggest drop was 6.5 cents for a litre of propane.

The larger than normal decreases are likely partly due to the cancellation of the weekly price setting on Jan 23.

The PUB didn't go ahead with its regular adjustments because of the state of emergency that was in effect for St. John's, due to the massive storm and subsequent cleanup efforts.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

