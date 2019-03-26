Big drop for gas pump prices
2 weeks in a row that prices have dropped by a nickel a litre
For the second week in a row, gas prices have dropped five cents a litre across Newfoundland and Labrador.
The decrease is 5.3 cents a litre, to be precise, making it the biggest dip of 2019.
Last week's five-cent drop was the largest one until the new costs took effect Thursday morning, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed about $1.24. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.41.
All other types of fuel are cheaper, too.
Diesel is down by a nickel a litre. Furnace and stove oil are cheaper by about four cents a litre and propane dropped 2.5 cents a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.