Big drop for gas pump prices

For the second week in a row, gas prices have dropped five cents a litre across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The decrease is 5.3 cents a litre, to be precise, making it the biggest dip of 2019.

Last week's five-cent drop was the largest one until the new costs took effect Thursday morning, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed about $1.24. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.41.

All other types of fuel are cheaper, too.

Diesel is down by a nickel a litre. Furnace and stove oil are cheaper by about four cents a litre and propane dropped 2.5 cents a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

