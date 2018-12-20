A present at the pumps, with gas prices back down

After one week of prices going up, the cost of gas is down by 1.7 cents a litre across Newfoundland and Labrador as of Thursday morning.

The weekly pricing adjustment by the Public Utilities Board means drivers will pay a maximum of about $1.14 a litre for self-service if filling up on the Avalon Peninsula. That maximum price jumps to $1.31 a litre for people in southern Labrador.

Most other fuel prices are down, too.

Diesel, furnace and stove oil dropped by about a penny per litre each.

Propane bucked the trend and increased by one cent.

Prior to the price increase on Dec. 13, the cost of gas had dropped for eight straight weeks.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

