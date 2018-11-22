Gas prices are on a roll — downward

Another week, another price drop at the pumps across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gas is down by about 2.5 cents a litre as of Thursday morning.

A litre of self-service on the Avalon peninsula is $1.19. The most expensive litre of self-service gas is $1.36, in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright.

Since Oct. 18, the cost of gas has decreased by just shy of 20 cents a litre.

The prices of almost all other types of fuel have gone down, too, as part of this week's price setting by the PUB.

Diesel saw the biggest decline, at four cents a litre.

Furnace and stove oil decreased by about three pennies a litre each, and there is no change in propane prices.