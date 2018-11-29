Skip to Main Content
Lucky number? For the 7th straight week, pump prices are down
New

Lucky number? For the 7th straight week, pump prices are down

The cost has only gone in one direction since the middle of October.

In total, gas costs have dropped by about 22 cents since mid-October

CBC News ·
Since Oct. 18, gas prices have dropped by a little more than 22 cents a litre. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador continued their downward trend Thursday morning, with a drop of 2.7 cents a litre . 

In total, the cost of gas has dropped by just over 22 cents since Oct. 18.

A litre of self-service will cost drivers filling up on the Avalon Peninsula can now cost no more than $1.167. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright at a cost of $1.33.

Most other fuel types have dropped in price, too, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price setting. 

Diesel is down by almost four and a half cents. Furnace and stove oil dropped by about four pennies each.

Propane prices increased by one cent a litre. 

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website. 

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|