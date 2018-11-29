Lucky number? For the 7th straight week, pump prices are down

Gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador continued their downward trend Thursday morning, with a drop of 2.7 cents a litre .

In total, the cost of gas has dropped by just over 22 cents since Oct. 18.

A litre of self-service will cost drivers filling up on the Avalon Peninsula can now cost no more than $1.167. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright at a cost of $1.33.

Most other fuel types have dropped in price, too, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price setting.

Diesel is down by almost four and a half cents. Furnace and stove oil dropped by about four pennies each.

Propane prices increased by one cent a litre.

