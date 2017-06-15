Prices at the pumps drop
A litre is 15 cents cheaper compared with 3 weeks ago
The cost of gas is down for the third week in a row across Newfoundland and Labrador.
A litre is about four-and-a-half cents cheaper as of Thursday morning.
In total, a litre of gas is about 15 cents less than it was at the end of May.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed about $1.19. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.36.
All other fuel types are cheaper compared with Wednesday, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
Diesel dropped by 3.4 cents a litre. Furnace and stove oil decreased by about three cents a litre.
Propane is cheaper by one penny a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
