Prices at the pumps drop

The cost of gas is down for the third week in a row across Newfoundland and Labrador.

A litre is about four-and-a-half cents cheaper as of Thursday morning.

In total, a litre of gas is about 15 cents less than it was at the end of May.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed about $1.19. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.36.

All other fuel types are cheaper compared with Wednesday, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

Diesel dropped by 3.4 cents a litre. Furnace and stove oil decreased by about three cents a litre.

Propane is cheaper by one penny a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

