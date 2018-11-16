Gas prices drop across Newfoundland and Labrador

The price of gas is about four-and-a-half cents a litre cheaper across the province as of Thursday morning.

It's the second week in a row the cost has dropped, after 13 straight weeks of rising pump prices.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.35.

The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.51.

Furnace and stove oil prices are virtually unchanged, dropping by about a tenth of a penny.

Propane is just over half a cent per litre cheaper, and diesel about 0.2 cents cheaper, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.





