Gas prices drop across Newfoundland and Labrador
A litre is almost 4.5 cents cheaper as of Thursday
The price of gas is about four-and-a-half cents a litre cheaper across the province as of Thursday morning.
It's the second week in a row the cost has dropped, after 13 straight weeks of rising pump prices.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.35.
The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.51.
Furnace and stove oil prices are virtually unchanged, dropping by about a tenth of a penny.
Propane is just over half a cent per litre cheaper, and diesel about 0.2 cents cheaper, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
