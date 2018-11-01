Skip to Main Content
Halloween is over, but there's a treat at gas pumps
It's the third straight week prices have dropped.

The price of gas is down 3.3 cents this morning. (Associated Press)

The price of gas is down by almost three and a half cents across Newfoundland and Labrador as of Thursday morning. 

It's the third straight week the cost has dropped. 

With the 3.3-cent drop, drivers filling up on the Avalon peninsula will pay $1.28 a litre, for self-service. The most expensive litre of self-serve gas costs $1.45 in Labrador-South Lodge Bay/Cartwright. 

All other types of fuel are down, too, as part of the as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly price adjustment. 

Propane dropped by two cents a litre, and diesel is down by half a penny.

Furnace and stove oil dropped by a few tenths of a cent.

