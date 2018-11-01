New
Halloween is over, but there's a treat at gas pumps
It's the third straight week prices have dropped.
The price of gas is down by almost three and a half cents across Newfoundland and Labrador as of Thursday morning.
It's the third straight week the cost has dropped.
With the 3.3-cent drop, drivers filling up on the Avalon peninsula will pay $1.28 a litre, for self-service. The most expensive litre of self-serve gas costs $1.45 in Labrador-South Lodge Bay/Cartwright.
All other types of fuel are down, too, as part of the as part of the Public Utilities Board's weekly price adjustment.
Propane dropped by two cents a litre, and diesel is down by half a penny.
Furnace and stove oil dropped by a few tenths of a cent.