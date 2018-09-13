A bit of relief at gas pumps across Newfoundland and Labrador
The cost of other fuels is down, too, with the exception of propane.
Other fuel prices down, too, except propane
The price of gas is down by about four cents Thursday morning in the province.
Motorists on the Avalon Peninsula will pay a maximum of $1.35 for a litre for self-serve.
Prices remain the highest in southern Labrador, from Lodge Bay to Cartwright, at $1.52 a litre.
The changes are due to the Public Utilities Board's weekly price adjustment, and marks a decline after September started off with an increase in gas and other fuels.
Diesel, furnace and stove oil costs have dropped by fractions of a penny.
The price of propane has jumped three cents a litre.
The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador.