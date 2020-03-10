Gas prices dip again, but drop is far less dramatic than recent weeks

The price of a litre of gas has dipped yet again, albeit not nearly as much as the massive drops that have been seen over the last few weeks.

As of Thursday, a litre is about one cent cheaper across Newfoundland and Labrador, as per the overnight price-setting by the Public Utilities Board.

On the Avalon Peninsula, where gas prices are the cheapest, a litre of self-serve unleaded is now 81.8 cents or less.

In Labrador South, the most expensive region, the maximum price is 98.6 cents a litre.

In about a month, gas prices have dropped 44 cents a litre.

The cost of gas hasn't been this cheap since during the global financial crisis of 2008.

The recent drops follow a collapse in world oil prices, much of it due to the COVID-19 crisis that has enveloped the world. A price war involving Russia and Saudi Arabia has also rocked the oil market.

Big increase to furnace oil

Other types of fuel saw a price drop, too.

Diesel in Labrador is about five cents cheaper for a litre. On the island, it dropped by only one-tenth of a cent.

Furnace oil skyrocketed by 11 cents a litre. Stove oil and propane prices are up, but barely.

How gas prices have changed — this graph tracks recent trends in gas prices:

