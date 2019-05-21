A slight reprieve, as gas prices down 5.7 cents a litre
Diesel fuel also down slightly in latest maximum price-setting
Following five weeks of steady increases, motorists in Newfoundland and Labrador will have a bit of relief at the pumps, as the price of gas is down Thursday morning.
The Public Utilities Board decreased the maximum price by 5.7 cents.
On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed $1.27 per litre. The most expensive will be in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.43.
The price of diesel fuel in Newfoundland is also down by three cents, but in Labrador, diesel s down by 1.1 cents.
Both furnace and stove heating fuel prices are down by 2.59 cents a litre, while propane heating fuel costs are remaining steady.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
