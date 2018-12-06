Gas prices down again — for 8th straight week

The latest drop at the pumps across Newfoundland and Labrador marks eight consecutive weeks of falling prices.

It was a smaller drop than in previous weeks, but it's 1.4 cents a litre cheaper as of Thursday morning.

A litre of self-service on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.15. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a price of $1.32.

In total, the cost has declined by almost 24 cents since Oct. 18.

All other fuel types have dropped in price, too, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price setting.

Propane saw the biggest dip, by four cents a litre.

Diesel, furnace and stove oil all decreased by about three pennies each.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.