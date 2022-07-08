Diesel, furnace and stove oil see increases overnight in N.L.

The Public Utilities Board has increased the price of diesel, furnace and stove oils in an unscheduled price adjustment early Saturday morning - the second surprise increase in two days.

Diesel is up 10.2 cents per litre across the province. Residents on the Avalon Peninsula will pay slightly more than $2.44 per litre. Furnace oil has jumped 8.78 cents per litre, bringing the cost to just over $1.82 on the Northeast Avalon.

On the island, stove oil has increased by 9.25 cents per litre, reaching over $1.86 in central, while Labrador sees an increase of 7.43 cents per litre, bringing the cost to nearly $2.03 per litre in the Labrador Straits.

Diesel alone is up by nearly 40 cents since Thursday.

The price of regular, unleaded gasoline remains unchanged.

The increases mark adjustments for the third consecutive day.

