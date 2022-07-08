Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Diesel, furnace and stove oil see increases overnight in N.L.

For the second time in as many days, diesel prices jump across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Diesel up 10.2 cents per litre

CBC News ·
Diesel is up 10.2 cents a litre in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. (Robert Jones/CBC)

The Public Utilities Board has increased the price of diesel, furnace and stove oils in an unscheduled price adjustment early Saturday morning - the second surprise increase in two days.

Diesel is up 10.2 cents per litre across the province. Residents on the Avalon Peninsula will pay slightly more than $2.44 per litre. Furnace oil has jumped 8.78 cents per litre, bringing the cost to just over $1.82 on the Northeast Avalon.

On the island, stove oil has increased by 9.25 cents per litre, reaching over $1.86 in central, while Labrador sees an increase of 7.43 cents per litre, bringing the cost to nearly $2.03 per litre in the Labrador Straits.

Diesel alone is up by nearly 40 cents since Thursday.

The price of regular, unleaded gasoline remains unchanged. 

The increases mark adjustments for the third consecutive day.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now