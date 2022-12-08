Gas drops 7.6 cents in N.L. overnight

All fuel prices are down across the province on Thursday, after the Public Utilities Board's weekly update.

The biggest drop is in gasoline, which fell 7.6 cents per litre. Diesel is down by 7.1 cents per litre, while furnace oil fell by 7.27 cents per litre. Stove oil went down 5.48 cents per litre on the island, and down 6.3 cents per litre in Labrador. Propane saw the smallest decrease, at 1.5 cents per litre.

The maximum price of for a litre of gas in St. John's was $1.60 as of midnight on Thursday. The high point continues to be Labrador South (Lodge Bay to Cartwright) where prices sit at $2.33 per litre.

Furnace oil in St. John's is down to $1.41 per litre, with the highest price being $1.58 in Gaultois, McCallum and Rencontre East.

