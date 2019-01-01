New carbon tax brings slight change to gas prices as of Jan. 1

There's a slight increase of gas prices at pumps across Newfoundland and Labrador on the first morning of 2019, as the provincial government's carbon tax plan takes effect.

The Public Utilities Board says all types of gasoline motor and diesel fuel will increase by about .05 cents per litre.

That's after last week's scheduled price adjustment, which saw the maximum price of gas drop by 3.3 cents per litre.

This means the maximum price will be around $1.116 for a litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula on Tuesday.

Furnace oil heating fuel is down by 1.85 cents a litre, while stove oil heating fuel will decrease by 2.06 cents a litre.

The province announced the new system on Oct. 23, as part of its carbon tax plan.

If the provincial government hadn't come up with its own specific system, it would have come under the federal government's umbrella tax plan, announced earlier in October.

The regularly scheduled weekly pricing adjustment will still happen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the PUB said.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador