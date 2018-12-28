Boxing Day sale at the pumps? Gas drops another 3.3 cents

Post-Christmas sales have extended even to gas pumps across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Utilities Board has reduced the maximum price of regular gas by 3.3 cents per litre, as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

That means the maximum price will be around $1.11 for a litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula; in southern Labrador, that's about $1.28.

Diesel fuel is also decreasing by up to 2.8 cents a litre.

Furnace oil is down 2.57 cents a litre, while stove oil heating fuel is down 2.41 cents.

But propane heating fuel is experiencing an increase again this week — by about a cent a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

