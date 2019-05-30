Biggest drop in gas prices for 2019 so far
All other fuel types are cheaper, too
There's a significant drop at the pumps as of Thursday morning — at least compared with the first four months of the year — with gas dropping five cents a litre.
That's the biggest dip in 2019 so far.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed about $1.29. The most expensive self-serve litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.46.
All other fuel types are cheaper compared to Wednesday, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
Diesel also recorded a significant decline, dropping over 4½ cents a litre.
Furnace and stove oil are down by almost four pennies a litre.
Propane prices are lower, but by just shy of one cent a litre.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.
