Prices at the pump dip slightly

Gas prices are down Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador, by almost exactly the same amount they increased last week.

The cost of a litre dipped 2.6 cents; on Aug. 1, it had climbed 2.7 cents, as part of the Public Utilities Board weekly price-setting.

On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.26 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.43.

Most other types of fuel are cheaper, too.

Diesel, furnace, and stove oil decreased by about a little over a penny each.

Propane will cost more, increasing 1.5 cents a litre.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.