Gas prices down for 2nd consecutive week

Gas prices are down Thursday morning across Newfoundland and Labrador for the second straight week.

The maximum cost of a litre has decreased by 3.3 cents, as part of the Public Utilities Board weekly price-setting.

On the Avalon Peninsula, that means the highest price for regular unleaded self-serve will not exceed about $1.23 per litre. The most expensive fuel is in southern Labrador, where people will pay a maximum price of about $1.40.

Most other types of fuel are cheaper, too.

Diesel is down by three pennies a litre.

Furnace and stove oil dropped by about 2.6 cents a litre each. Propane prices remain unchanged.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.

