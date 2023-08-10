Gas prices fall slightly, all other fuels rise in weekly adjustment

Drivers will get a very slight break at the pumps on Thursday, as the Public Utilities Board's weekly adjustment sees the price of gas dip 1.8 cents per litre.

Prices mostly range from 185.8 cents per litre on the Avalon Peninsula, to 202.4 on the island's south coast. The outlier is southern Labrador, where gasoline is delivered by the drum and the price is currently set at 212.5 cents per litre.

The adjustment brings bad news for diesel drivers, however, as prices are going up three cents per litre on the island, and four cents in Labrador.

Furnace oil is going up by 2.56 cents per litre, while stove oil is going up 2.56 cents on the island and 3.8 cents in Labrador.

Propane also saw a small increase of 2.1 cents per litre.