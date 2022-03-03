'Where does it end?': Price of gas shoots up more than 14 cents across N.L.

There were long lines at many gas stations across Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday ahead of a spike in fuel prices Friday morning. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador have skyrocketed, shooting up over than 14 cents per litre across the province.

The province's Public Utilities Board raised the maximum price of gasoline 14.4 cents per litre Friday, lifting the cost of a litre of unleaded self-serve on the Avalon Peninsula to almost $1.92, with prices higher in other parts of the province, all of them record highs.

All other types of fuel are up by over 20 cents, with the exception of propane, which is seeing no change.

Diesel jumped 24.8 cents per litre, furnace oil increased by about 20 cents, and stove oil rose by 23 cents in Newfoundland and just under 21 cents per litre in Labrador.

The price change is the second in 24 hours, as the price of gas rose 4.5 cents per litre on Thursday.

The sudden jump is a result of "extraordinary commodity market developments," said the PUB in a media release, likely referring to concerns about the supply of oil, connected to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The prices have increased almost every week since December, leaving drivers like Bernard Grant of Steady Brook frustrated and looking for any kind of relief at the pumps.

"It's never going to end, because we got people in the government who don't care a God damn.… There's not much I can do about it," Grant said Thursday.

The provincial government imposes gas tax of 14.5 cents per litre. Premier Andrew Furey said earlier this week Finance Minister Siobhan Coady is reviewing the gas tax while she prepares the upcoming provincial budget.

'Where does it end?'

For those who drive for a living, the double-digit increase is a big squeeze.

Jiffy Cabs owner Chris Hollett says the high prices are being felt across the board by drivers, commuters and businesses. In a short time drivers have gone from spending $40 on gas per shift to $55-$60, split by the car owner and driver, he said.

"The price of gas and the price of diesel fuel is also contributing to everybody having to pay more for goods and anything that gets shipped here. So it's not just the taxi industry, it's everybody," he said.

Chris Hollett, owner of Jiffy Cabs in St. John's, estimates taxi drivers now spend $55-$60 a shift on gas. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Taxi rates rose across the City of St. John's at the end of 2021, but Hollett said it would be unfair to customers to ask for another increase to combat rising prices.

He says he doesn't expect prices to go down in the short term but hopes for an end to the constant increases.

"Hopefully, they just stop going up.… With the way gas prices are going, there is no relief," he said.

"Fifteen cents here, 10 cents, where does it end?"