3.5-cent hike pushes N.L. gas prices in range of record territory

Zigzagging gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador took another upward tick on Thursday, putting them within about a nickel of an all-time high.

The Public Utilities Board approved increases of as much as 3.5 cents a litre on all grades of gasoline. The hike may be slightly less in some of the province's pricing zones because of rounding for taxes.

Thursday's price setting means that a litre of self-serve unleaded gasoline on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula can now sell for no more than $1.441 a litre. Some retailers charge less.

The record-high price for gasoline was set in July 2008, when a litre of self-serve unleaded hit a high of $1.493 on the Avalon.

In mid-March, the province seemed to be on the cusp of a new record, with prices just a penny short of that mark. They fell sharply in late March, and have been fluctuating since.

Thursday's change is the highest single increase since then.

Meanwhile, the PUB increased the cost of diesel by 1.7 cents a litre.

Furnace oil is up 1.42 cents.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers

