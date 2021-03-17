Gas soars by almost 5 cents in N.L., pushing prices to near-record high

Gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador are close to a record set in 2008. (CBC)

The cost of gas jumped almost five cents a litre across most of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, as pump prices came a little more than a cent away from setting a new record.

Thursday's hike is the 14th consecutive weekly increase.

The Public Utilities Board, which regulates fuel prices in the province, allowed retailers to raise the price of gasoline by 4.8 cents a litre.

The change means that the most that a station can charge for a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula is now $1.482.

The record for gas in N.L. was set in July 2008, when the same litre of gas sold for as much as $1.493.

Gas prices have been rising steeply since late last year. (CBC)

Gas prices on the Avalon Peninsula are generally among the lowest in the province. Retailers in other pricing zones are allowed to charge more, to allow for transport and other costs.

Meanwhile, the PUB allowed an increase of 0.7 cents per litre for diesel.

Furnace oil is up by 0.67 cents a litre.

The following chart shows how gas prices have changed at Newfoundland and Labrador retailers, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website.