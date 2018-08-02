Skip to Main Content
Gas prices shoot up 2.5 cents, wiping out savings of prior weeks

August is opening up with an upward shift in gas prices.
Gas prices are up this week, after three consecutive drops. (The Associated Press)

What the pump giveth the cashier taketh away.

After three straight weeks of declines in gas prices, the cost of filling up jumped Thursday by 2.5 cents a litre.

The Public Utilities Board's weekly setting also meant the drops of the last couple of weeks have been washed away.

The new setting means that the maximum price for a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula, for instance, is now $1.403.

Gas prices are currently about 17 cents higher than they were a year ago.

Meanwhile, the PUB — which regulates prices across Newfoundland and Labrador — also approved a hike in diesel prices of 1.6 cents a litre.

Furnace oil and stove oil are both up, by 1.16 cents a litre.

Trend in gas prices 

The following chart, powered by user-generated data collected by the website GasBuddy, shows the recent trend in gas prices across Newfoundland and Labrador. 

